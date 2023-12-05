LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas Jefferson Hollins, 56, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, died Monday, December 4, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born October 30, 1967, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late John J. and the late Naomi (Propst) Hollins.

Doug loved bowling on Thursday nights and hanging out with family and friends.

He is survived by his brothers, John M. (Marie) Hollins, Sr., of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Thomas (June) Hollins of Ravenna, Ohio and Justin Hollins of Florida; along with nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and many friends.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his grandparents and sister, Vanessa Wilson.

Per Doug’s wishes no services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

