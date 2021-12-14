WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas (Doug) Robert Brown passed away December 12, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital from complications of Covid 19. He was 62.

He was born in Warren, Ohio on April 15, 1959, to Jack D. Brown (deceased) and Verna M. (Tish) Brown of Howland.

He was a 1977 graduate of Howland High School and a life-time member of Howland Community Church.

Doug was self-employed and was an accomplished ceramic tile installer for more than 30 years.

One of Dougs proudest accomplishments in life was being one of the first successful graduates of NEOCAP in Trumbull County. For the next 20 years he mentored many people through meetings and personal contact to help them overcome their addictions.

The things he enjoyed most was golfing every Tuesday with his NA buddies and golf league on Wednesdays at Riverview.

Growing up, every Saturday morning rabbit hunting with his father and brothers in Columbiana at his Uncle Bob’s farm. Fishing trips to Canada and the annual family vacations to the Outer Banks.

Doug enjoyed his nieces and nephews tremendously and lovingly referred to them as “stink pots”.

Doug is survived by his mother, Tish Brown, whom he resided with, three brothers and their wives, David Brown and Rosalie Opalka of Cortland, Jeff and Debbie of Bazetta and Randy and Karen of Fowler, nieces and nephews, Michelle (Wally) Strickland, Cory (Sarah) Brown, Trent Brown, Michael Opalka, Joseph Opalka-Brown, great nieces and nephews, Sean Opalka, Zeke Strickland, Kelsey Brown, Beau Brown and Hudson Brown.

Due to Covid 19, services will be limited to the immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509

Arrangements are being handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Services, Inc.