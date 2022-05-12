NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas A. Umpleby, 58, of Niles, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, peacefully at his home.

He was born November 25, 1963, in Massillon, Ohio, the son of Stanley A. Umpleby and the late Carol S. (Crane) Becker.

Douglas was a 1982 graduate of Newton Falls High School.

After high school, he earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Hiram College. He retired from Spectrum after 33 years of service.

He enjoyed golfing and was an avid Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns and Ohio State fan, but above all he loved spending time with Cameron and Connor and his dogs, Winston and Churchill.

He is survived by his daughter, Cameron Umpleby; his son, Connor Umpleby both of Charlotte, North Carollina; father, Stanley A. Umpleby; and sisters, Tracey S. Batchelder and Terry A. (Scott) Mascioli both of Cortland, Ohio.

Douglas was preceded in death by his mother.

A memorial service will be held 4:00 p.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Calling hours will be from 2:00 p.m until service time on Monday at the funeral home.

