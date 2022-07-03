SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas A. Moore, 77, of Southington, Ohio passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Windsor House in Champion.

He was born September 5, 1944, in Philippi, West Virginia, the son of the late Ernest and Athele (Teets) Moore.

After graduating from high school and serving in the United States Army, Douglas attended college for two years.

He worked at Packard Electric, where he retired as a pipe fitter after 33 years.

He was an avid West Virginia Mountaineer fan and big-game hunter.

He is survived by his brothers, Jeff (Lisa) Shelton of Rochester, Pennsylvania and Jerry (Pam) Shelton of Hookstown, Pennsylvania; sisters, Janet Shelton of Five Points, Pennsylvania and Joyce (Scott) Scott of Fairbanks, Virginia; and sister-in-law, Susan (Roman) Dann, who cared for him the last several years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Corabeth (Porter) Moore, whom he married November 1, 1975.

Services will be held 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Believers Church, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.