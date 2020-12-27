Dorothy S. Kostyo, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy S. Kostyo, 94, of Warren, Ohio passed peacefully in her sleep Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Continuing Healthcare of Niles.

She was born January 4, 1926 in McDonald, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late William R. Stewart and the late Susan E. (Simonik) Stewart.

On December 31, 1951 she married Andrew L. Kostyo. He preceded her in death on July 19, 2006.

She was a 1944 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and retired as a press operator from Packard Electric after 40 years of service.

Dorothy loved traveling, especially with her husband. Together, they have traveled to 49 states, Nova Scotia and other parts of Canada. She liked working in her flower garden, she was an avid reader, and enjoyed puzzles. Dorothy was a fan of Ohio State and Cleveland Browns football.

She is survived by her son, Kim Stewart Kostyo of Warren, Ohio; sisters, Mildred “Jerry” (Charles) Miller and Margaret (Earl) Keeney both of Warren, Ohio; niece, Koreen Palm of Warren, Ohio; great-nieces, Caleigh and Colleen Calvey of Warren, Ohio; nephew, Keith R. Keeney of Atlanta, Georgia and great-nephew, Alex Keeney of Atlanta, Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

At her request, a private service will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Family and friends may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481.

