Dorothy Mae Roberts, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Mae Knapp Roberts, 91, of Cortland, left this world to be reunited with her husband, Rufus Roberts, in Heaven, Thursday, October 29, 2020, having said her good-byes to many family members at her residence.

She was born May 7, 1929 to Edward and Maggie Mullins Knapp in Pedro, Ohio, where she graduated from Pedro High School.

She married Rufus Roberts on October 17, 1948. They shared 68 adventure filled years together before his passing November 29, 2016.

Dorothy held various jobs before she found her true calling. She was an Avon representative for 52 years serving the Cortland area and retired in 2019. She loved her customers and for many years was one of the top representatives in NE Ohio, earning many awards.

She loved her church, Warren Morgandale Nazarene, where she was a long standing member of 63 years holding many positions. She was a Sunday School teacher, Jr. Quizzing director, choir member, church board member, Missionary President for 50 years and took several mission trips with her husband to Israel, Peru and Ecuador. Her heart was filled with a desire to help missions.

Dorothy was a long standing member of the Ashtubula County Antique Engine Club, where she was proud of the Ford tractors that Rufus showed and she spent many a hot day volunteering in the kitchen. Dorothy was an avid Cleveland Indians fan, never missing a game, even during her illness.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Rayetta (Robin) Rae of Cortland; Darell (Karen) Roberts of Warren and Ron (Debbie) Roberts of Cortland; her sister, Linda Morris of Wendell, North Carolina; 11 grandchildren, Aaron (Courtney) Rae, Tom (Michelle) Rae, Jennifer (Ben) Zombar, Brian (Amy) Roberts, Michael Roberts, Kyle (Lauren) Roberts, Ian Roberts, Beau (Alisa) Ramsey, Cody (Leathyr) Ramsey, Cord Ramsey, Katie (Ryan) Meinke and Kayla Trigg, 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nephews and nieces that loved “Aunt Dot”.

She was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, Rufus; her daughters, Dianna Roberts and Rosa Lee Ramsey; great-granddaughter, Advent (Addie) Hope Rae; her parents and eight siblings.

The family would like to thank the wonderful ladies who were her caregivers and became her friends over this past year.

Services for Dorothy will be Monday, November 2, 2020, at Morgandale Nazarene Church, 1965 Overland Avenue NE, Warren, Ohio. Visitation will be 12:30 – 1:30 p.m., with the service following at 1:30 p.m. Rev. Aaron Rae and Rev. Clint Jones will officiate the service.

Facial coverings are required.

Burial will be at Johnston Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions in Dorothy’s memory can be made to Moragandale Nazarene Church.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: