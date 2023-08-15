WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Mae Adams, 93 of Warren, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 11, 2023 at Community Skilled Care Center.

She was born June 16, 1930 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late George Houtz and the late Verna Wells Houtz.

Dorothy graduated from Altoona High School.

She was employed as a salesperson at Bonanza Sales. She also worked in telemarketing.

Dorothy enjoyed playing Bingo, crafts and going to flea markets.

Surviving are four sons, Mark L. (Rebecca Smith-Dell) Dell of The Colony, Texas, Garry L. (Yong) Dell of Benbrook, Texas, Walter A. (Beth) Dell of Niceville, Florida and Robert R. Dell of Warren, Ohio, along with eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, George Adams; a daughter, Cindy Louise Nabors; seven brothers and sisters and a grandchild.

Per her wishes there will be no calling hours or service. Cremation has taken place.

The arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

