

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTribtes) – Dorothy M. Carrino, 89, formerly of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Monday, January 15, 2024, at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.

She was born April 7, 1934, in Lisbon, Ohio, the daughter of the late Gilbert Timm and the late Aleene (Helman) Witt.

Dorothy worked in retail at various stores including CVS, Strouss-Hirshberg, and Stanley Home Products. She also worked in real estate. Dorothy attended and was the Jr. choir director at the Bristolville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing piano, and singing.

She is survived by her daughters, Nyla (Carl) Levelle of Tavares, Florida, and Aleene Carrino; sons, John (Jennifer) Carrino of Bristolville, Ohio, and James (Debra) Carrino of Bristolville, Ohio; brother, James (Martha) Witt of Poland, Ohio; grandsons, Seth, Jacob, and Isaac; and great-granddaughter, Remy.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.