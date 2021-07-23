Dorothy L. Hill, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy L. Hill, 88, of Howland, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2021, at Gillette Nursing Home.



She was born August 14, 1932 in Belington, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Paul and Evelyn (Arbogast) Bibtey.



Dorothy married Orvil Hill, Sr. on August 7, 1950 and together they enjoyed 58 years of marriage together until his death in May of 2008.



Dorothy’s life centered around her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Spending time with family, both immediate and extended, is what she most enjoyed.



Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jeffrey L. (Karen) Hill of Cortland, Ohio, Richard L. (Dawn) Hill of Cortland, Ohio, Stephen W. (Dawn) Hill of Bloomington, Indiana, Sheila (Bill) Kovarik of Howland, Ohio, Shelley (Michael) Olson of Clarkson, Michigan and Paula (Keith) Corley of Cortland, Ohio; a sister, Joann Haller; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Orvil Hill, Sr.; a son, Orvil Hill, Jr.; a brother, Paul Bibtey; a sister, Jean Bunner and a grandson, Bradley Corley.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home where Pastor James Dittmar will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.



Interment will be at All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta, Ohio.



Material contributions may be made to the Warren Baptist Temple in her memory.



Family and friends may send condolences to the family by visiting our website at carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 25, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.