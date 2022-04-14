WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy “Dot” Mae Bash Border, 79, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born December 24, 1942, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Leon Bash and Eleanor Barnett.

Dorothy is survived by her children, K. Scott (Beth) Border, William (Sally) Border of Warren, Ohio, Tracy (Katrina) Border of Warren, Ohio and Patti Heaton; four grandchildren, Nicholas (Chelsea) Border, Chad (Beth) Matthews, Luke (Hope) Border and Christopher Mercado and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Border.

A private service will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.