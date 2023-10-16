HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy “Dee Dee” L. Lockney, 56, of Howland, Ohio passed away Friday, October 13, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born April 9, 1967, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lawrence and the late Lillian (Albaugh) Barshney.

Dee Dee loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She worked at Panera Bread as a baker.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Lockney of Howland, Ohio, sons, Brad (Amanda) Lockney of Howland, Ohio and Eric Lockney of Boardman, Ohio; stepdaughter, Amy (Joe) Kilzer of Howland, Ohio; brothers, Robert Barshney, Carl Barshney, and Lyle Barshney; and grandchildren, Sarah and Naomi Kilzer, Ensley and Ellie Lockney.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and three brothers.

Visitation will be held 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.