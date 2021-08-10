Dorothy Angela Jordan, Warren, Ohio



WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Angela Jordan, 86, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family following an extended illness.



She was born September 25, 1934, in Savannah, Georgia the daughter of the late Eddie Freeman and Sadie White Freeman.

She lived in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for over 20 years and then relocated to Warren, Ohio where she met and married her husband Hardwick Jordan, Jr. in July 1973. They were married for 42 years until his death in May 2015.



As an only child, Dorothy had always planned to have a large family and be a mother of 12 children. She was a domestic engineer (homemaker) for 66 years as she devoted her life to raising her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was a dedicated catholic and member of St. Mary’s Church for 43 years where she sang in the choir every Sunday.

She enjoyed cooking, sewing, cross stitch, and playing cards. She was an avid member of the Bingo community, worked at the voting poles and volunteered at ‘Someplace Safe’ women’s shelter. Mrs. Jordan was highly regarded and respected as a “Mother Figure” by all of her children’s friends. What people remember most about her was her warm welcoming smile, but she was best known for her Bar-B-Que Sauce and Sweet Potato Pies!



Dorothy leaves a legacy of faith, a love for family and cherished memories for her daughters: Rev. Dorothea S. Hall, Esq. and Robin C. Hall both of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Virginia A. Hall of Warren, Ohio; Willette Hall Booker of Columbus, Ohio; Linda J. Edwards and Donna L. McFadden both of Atlanta, Georgia; Angela S. Bell, Esq. of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania; Nicole B. Brown, Danielle L. Jordan-May and Dominique G. Jordan all of Warren, Ohio; in addition to thirty-two grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren; cousins and friends.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hardwick Jordan, Jr.; two sons, Anthony M. Hall and William N. Hall, Jr. and a grandson, Jamie Chris Moore.



Funeral Mass will be held 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021, at St. Mary’s Church where Fr. Francis Katrinak will officiate.



Friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and again from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home, following with Mass to begin at 2:00 p.m. at the church.



Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Warren, Ohio where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.



