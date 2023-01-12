CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Mae Pealer, 99, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Hospice House.

She was born March 1, 1923, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edward Battison and the late Helen (Owens) Battison.

On March 23, 1946, she married Rex R. Pealer.

She was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during WWII.

Doris attended Bazetta Christian Church and enjoyed gardening, knitting, was an expert seamstress and an avid Cleveland Indians fan.

Doris is survived by her son, Rex A. (Kay) Pealer of Cortland, Ohio; daughters, Beverly (David) Shaw of Cody, Wyoming and Brenda Bangert Cody, Wyoming; two grandchildren, Keith Pealer and Erin (Brett) Gatta; and great-grandson, Nicholas Gatta.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rex R. Pealer; and four brothers, Donald, Milford, Edward and Clarence Battison.

Private services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Interment will be in Howland Township Cemetery, Howland, Ohio.

The family requests any material contributions be made to Bazetta Christian Church, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.