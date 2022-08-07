CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Mae Knepper, 94, of Champion, Ohio passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 at home surrounded by her family.

She was born January 13, 1928 in Bristolville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Mearlin and Ecel (Kincaid) Sutliff.

She was a graduate of Bristol High School.

She worked as a clerk at La France Dry Cleaners for 45 years.

Doris enjoyed bowling, crocheting, knitting and reading. Above all, she loved her family and looked forward to the Sutliff family reunion every year.

She is survived by her sons, Ed (Joellen) Knepper of Champion, Ted (Penny) Knepper of Champion and Al (Janet) Knepper of Southington; her siblings, Fred, Sally, Sue, Kate, Diane, Sharon and June; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton S. Knepper; her siblings, Frank, Pat, Dave, Rosie, Becky, Martha and Bonnie and three granddaughters.

There will be no services at this time. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Champion, Ohio.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

