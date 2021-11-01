Doris Lucile Zimmerman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Lucile Zimmerman, 79, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, at UPMC Passavant Hospital.

She was born July 30, 1942, in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of the late Walter and Letta M. (Reese) Briggs.

She obtained her PhD in Chemistry and was employed as an Adjunct Professor traveling between the local schools and colleges.

Doris was a member of Eastern Star, White Shrine and the American Chemical Society.

She enjoyed swimming, sailing, and watching tennis.

She is survived by her husband, Christopher Zimmerman; daughter, Susan Zimmerman of Warren; sons, David (Laura Maley) Zimmerman of Jacksonville, North Carolina and Brian (Juanita) Zimmerman of Livermore, California; grandchildren, Stephan, Zachary, Jacob, Nathan and Samuel and cats, Emma and Newt.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother.

Services will be held 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park.

Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.