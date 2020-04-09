Doris June Haryu, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris June Haryu, better known as “Auntie Doe”, 89, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Gillette Nursing Home.

She was born June 1, 1930, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles Haryu and Hilma Killinen.

Doris graduated from Warren G. Harding High School and attended Suomi Finlandia University located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

She was employed in the office of HK Porter Company and Peerless-Winsmith Corporation and was a private duty caregiver for many years.

Doris was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her nephews, Douglas (Karen) Haryu, Richard Haryu, John P. (Stephanie) Zimomra, David (Mary Sue) Zimomra and Karl Jason (Tyrone) Rosenberg and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Norma Zimomra; brother, Thane Haryu; nephew, Thomas Zimomra and niece, Joanne Needleman.

Private services will be held.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the St. Mark Lutheran Church, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 10, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.