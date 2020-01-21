Doris Irene Crouch Rupe, Greene, Ohio

GREENE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Irene Crouch Rupe, 89, passed away in her home, Sunday morning, January 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.



Doris was born on April 28, 1930 in Greene, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edwin and Mabel Crouch.

She was a 1948 graduate of Greene High School.

In 1950 she married her husband of 66 years, Frank “Bud” Rupe, who passed away in 2016.



Doris was extremely active and creative. Besides her family, her life passions included horseback riding, sewing, writing and reading. She especially loved to write on the history of Greene and the Crouch Family genealogy. She wrote several books on these topics. She also worked on the restoration of the Greene Town Hall, served on the Maplewood Levy Committee and was an election official.



Doris was born on the Crouch Farm where she lived her entire life and where she passed away. On the farm she especially loved working with horses, cattle and making maple syrup. She surrounded herself with music and played the saxophone in both the school and the Cortland Community bands.

Many thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Ohio Living Hospice for their incredible assistance to allow Doris to stay in her home during the last three years of her illness.

Doris will be deeply missed by many family and friends. She leaves behind four children, Terri Rupe Conley (Jerry) of Alaska, Sandi Rupe Griffin (Tom), Ted Rupe (Michelle) and Chris Rupe (Elaine). She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Doris was preceded in death by a son, Barry, her parents and her brother, Edwin Gene Crouch.

A service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 25, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday, January 25, prior to the service.

Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Greene, Ohio. A brief service will be held at the cemetery at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 25.

The family requests that any material contributions be made to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E, Suite 201, Canfield OH 44406.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 22, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.