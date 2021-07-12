Doris E. Joseph, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris E. Joseph, 101, of Warren, died early Saturday morning, July 10, surrounded by her family, at her residence.



She was born January 28, 1920 in Warren, a daughter of the late Leroy Bartholomew and Blanche (Mauk) Bartholomew Rieser.



After graduating from high school and attending college for a year, Doris spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.



She married William H. Joseph on July 3, 1943. They shared almost 64 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death March 4, 2007.



Doris was a member of the Tod Avenue United Methodist Church in Warren.

She also spent 20 years as a poll worker for local elections.

She enjoyed bowling and playing golf in various leagues, traveling and spending time with her family.



She is survived by her daughter, Debi (Michael) Johnston of Warren. She also leaves behind three grandsons, Jason (Reena) Johnston of Conneaut, Ohio, Aaron (Arlette) Johnston and Brian (Samantha) Johnston, both of Columbus and three great-granddaughters, Olivia, Molly and Emersyn.



Besides her husband and parents, Doris was preceded in death by her stepfather, Fred Rieser and a sister, Marian King.



Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, in the chapel at the Crown Hill Burial Park, 3966 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna. Friends may call one hour prior to services from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.



Doris will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband immediately following services at the cemetery.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Tod Avenue United Methodist Church, Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice, or the Alzheimer’s Association, in her memory.



