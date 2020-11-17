Doreen L. Ritter, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doreen L. Ritter, 52, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born December 15, 1967, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Lloyd Gibbs and the late Marvel (Myers) Gibbs.

On February 29, 2020, she married James C. Ritter. He survives.

Doreen was a 1986 graduate from LaBrae High School and received her Master’s Degree in Technology from Kent State University.

She loved the outdoors, camping in Tidioute, Pennsylvania, traveling and going to the beach.

Doreen enjoyed Grace Fellowship Church and game night with her family.

Doreen was a police officer at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, security guard at Kent State University and currently an investigator for State Lottery Commission.

She is survived by her husband, James C. Ritter of Warren, Ohio; father, Lloyd Gibbs; daughter, Doreen (Mike) Myers of Savannah, Georgia; sons, Greg Martof of Warren, Ohio and Andrew (Katie) Gibbs of Warren, Ohio; stepchildren, James M. Ritter of Struthers, Ohio, Joseph Ritter of Poland, Ohio and Julie Ritter of Struthers, Ohio; sister, Dianna (David) Kieltsch of Fort Worth, Texas; sister-in-law, Julie Gibbs; grandchildren, James and Sophia; nieces and nephews, Kenneth Jr., Brittany, David, Ariel, Cody, Harmony, Hope, Qort and Skylar.

In addition to her mother, Doreen was preceded in death by her brother, Lloyd Gibbs.

Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Due to the pandemic and mandate, masks are required and social distancing should be observed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Ave., Warren, OH 44481.