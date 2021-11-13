Dorcey J. Wingfield, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorcey “Skip” James Wingfield, Jr., 69, of Champion, died early Friday morning, November 12, 2021 with his family by his side, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born August 27, 1952 in Warren, the son of Dorcy J. Wingfield, Sr. and Virginia Mae (Pettit) Todd.

Dorcey was a 1970 graduate of Bristol High School and worked as the head custodian for the Champion Local Schools for 35 years, prior to retiring.

He married the former June S. Sutliff on July 7, 1973. They shared 48 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Dorcey enjoyed camping, fishing and bird and squirrel watching. He also loved his pets, especially his two dogs, Charlie and Maddie.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Brandy Wingfield and Heather Wingfield, both of Warren. He also leaves behind a sister, Cindy (Keith) Pearce, of Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Dorcey was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

