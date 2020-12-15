WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doralene E. Herring, 79, of Warren, Ohio passed on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Windsor House in Champion.

She was born May 28, 1941, in Becky’s Creek, West Virginia, the daughter of the late William N. Harris and Lou L. (Hamrick) Harris.

Doralene was a homemaker most of her years but also worked part-time in mold extrusion and grocery in her earlier years.

She enjoyed drag racing, motorcycling, target shooting (nickname – “Pistol Packing Mama”) and spending time with her family.

Left to cherish her memory is a daughter, Vicki (Mark) Edie of Cortland, Ohio; son, William “Bill” Ball of Leavittsburg, Ohio; sister, Donna Harris of Elkins, West Virginia; two brothers, James (Janet) Harris and Boyd (Maxine) Harris, both of Leavittsburg; five grandchildren, Stephen (Amber) Edie, Shannon (Thomas) Edie, Shane (Greta) Edie, Lindsay (Justin) Ball and Haley (Matt) Heidrich and nine great-grandchildren, Sydney, Christopher, Cameron, Brayden, Bryce, Bella (Lovey), Aiden, Connor, and Harper, as well as many nieces and nephews! She loved them all!

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two elder sisters, Freda Snelson and Frances Simmons and one younger sister, Eldora Ford.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will take place at the Brick Church Cemetery, Huttonsville, WV 26280.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.