Dora Yeargan-Lazar, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dora Virginia Yeargan-Lazar, 91, of Champion, Ohio passed away October 30, 2021 at her home surrounded by family.

She was born February 13, 1930 in Pikeville Tennessee, a daughter of the late David and Ruth (Wooden) Yeargan.

She retired from Packard Electric after 30 years in the short orders department.

Dora enjoyed gardening, crocheting and painting. She also loved to cook, bake and can.

Dora is survived by her daughters, Linda (Paul) Graham of Champion, Ohio and Debra Sanford of Virginia; a sister, Cora (Fred) Gerome; grandchildren, Andrew, Dana, Justin (Maria), Ryan and Jesse; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Graham, Silvija, Isabella, Gianna, Charlotte and Harper and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Lazar; brother, Jesse Yeargan; sisters, Evelena Carpenter, Naomi Larkin and Eva West.

A private graveside service will be held at Champion Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.