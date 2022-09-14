WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dora May Hoyle, 86 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born December 20, 1935, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Matt Hartill and Doris (Ditzler) King.

Dora was a 1954 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church.

On September 11, 1954, she married Donald E. Hoyle and they shared and built a life together for 68 years.

Dora loved reading romance novels, Bingo, bowling, gambling and oil painting; as she was very artistic. She was a huge Ohio sports teams fan.

She is survived by her husband, Donald E. Hoyle of Warren, Ohio; son, David (Terry) Hoyle of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Dorine Owens of Warren, Ohio; sister, Nita (Tony) DiCenso of Cortland, Ohio; sister-in-law, Louise Hartill; grandchildren, Angel Davis, Maria Mastromihalis, April Davis, Adam Davis and Jonah Owens and great-grandchildren, Christian, Parker, Fallon, Ember, Dakota and Kylie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Davis; sister, Joanne Tura and brother, Daniel Hartill.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Rick Oaks will officiate. Friends may call from one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.