NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Mae Harris, 78, of North Bloomfield, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at her home.

She was born July 17, 1944, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Myron and Alice (Slavin) Reese.

Donna was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and retired as a title examiner at Common Wealth Land Title after over 30 years of service.

She loved dogs, especially German Shorthair Pointers. Donna was also an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians.

Donna is survived by her husband, Ron Harris of North Bloomfield, Ohio, whom she married December 10, 1968; daughter, Vicki L. (Chuck) Waltrip of New Mexico; sons, David R. (Debbie) Harris of Boardman, Ohio and Dale M. (Allison) Harris of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; brother, Myron “Bud” (Donna) Reese; sister, Carol Merold; nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private services will be held for family at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

The family requests any material contributions be made to Bella Care Hospice, Ashtabula Region, 1933 State Route 45 Austinburg, OH 44010, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday October 30, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.