NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Lee Smith, 74, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 22, 2023, at Country Club Rehabilitation Campus at Newton Falls.

She was born June 22, 1949, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Anna Mae (Cox) Booth.

Donna was a homemaker. She was a part of New Lease on Life, enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, reading and the color purple.

She is survived by her children, Shirley Barker of Southington, Ohio, Steve (Crystal Walker) Cox of Southington, Ohio, Jeremy Cox of Warren, Ohio and Dawnya (David) Copeland of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Jerry, Josh, Shianne, Jolena, Consondra, Sophia, Zoey and Xander; great-grandchildren, Jaycee and Jaxson; sister, Ethel Booth of Warren, Ohio and brother, Robert Booth of Alabama.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Aaron C. Allen; second husband, Carl Smith; son-in-law, Jeff Barker; daughter-in-law, Julia Cox; brothers, Richard Cox and Jerry Ray Booth and aunt, Maude Burgett.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 30, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, West Farmington, Ohio.

