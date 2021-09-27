Donna Lee Derflinger, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Lee Derflinger, 82, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Windsor House in Champion.

She was born January 22, 1939 in Braceville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Marion Roscoe Double and the late Edith May (Hudson) Double.

She was a graduate of Braceville High School class of 1957 and retired from Packard Electric after 27 years.

Donna was a TOPS member, as well as a Good Sam Camping member. She enjoyed camping and traveling, as well crocheting and watching football. Most of all she loved being with her grandkids.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Tracy Williams of Warren, Ohio and Theresa (Geoffery) Pfeiffer of Powell, Tennessee; grandchildren, Stacie, Lawrence, Sarah, Geoffrey, Steven and Kelden; great-grandchildren, Jordan Olivia and Alexis who lived with her, as well as her great-great granddaughter, Mariana.

She was preceded in death on June 4, 1991, by her husband, William Derflinger, whom she married on October 27, 1987; her parents and two sons, David and Christopher Williams.

A private committal service will be held and she will be laid to rest at Pine Knoll Cemetery.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Donna Lee Derflinger, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.