Donna Joyce Brannon, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Joyce Brannon, 85, of Warren, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born March 11, 1936 in Linden, Tennessee, the daughter of the late James “Ernie” Peace and the late Gertie Mae (Ward) Peace.

On December 26, 1957 she married Burkley “Buck” O. Brannon and they spent 40 years together until his passing in 1998.

Donna was a graduate of Braceville High School class of 1954.

She was a founding member of Leavittsburg Baptist Church and her church and church family were a huge part of her life for the last 50 plus years. She was a longtime Sunday school teacher, sang in the choir, and was active in the missionary program, as well as leading a youth group for a time with Buck.

Her skills as a seamstress were well known, just like her amazing sugar cookies. She enjoyed playing solitaire and other card games that she taught her grandkids. Donna was a very active person and was known to go out and play sports with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading, gardening and watching the birds in her yard.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Jeffrey) James of Garrettsville, Ohio; son, James (Penny) Brannon of Saint Paris, Ohio; granddaughter, Nicole (Philo) Orenstein of Springfield, Ohio; grandson, Tim (Kelli) James of Columbus, Ohio and granddaughter, Victoria (Evan) Kerns of Columbus, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Buck O. Brannon; her parents and her brother, Jim Peace.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the funeral home, where Pastor Mike Alger will officiate.

Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, in West Farmington, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Leavittsburg Baptist Church, in her memory.