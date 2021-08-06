Donna J. Parker, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Parker, 71, of Warren, died early Thursday morning, August 5, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



She was born May 26, 1950 in Warren, a daughter of the late Joseph W. and Charlene E. (Lawrence) Parker.



Donna attended Leavittsburg High School and spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.





She enjoyed working on hook rugs and spending time with her family and friends. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren, whom she dearly loved.



Donna is survived by her son, Joseph M. Parker of Warren. She also leaves behind a brother, Farrell Parker and a sister, Sue Hostetler, both of Fitzgerald, Georgia; three grandchildren, Brandon, James and Addison and numerous cousins and friends.



Besides her parents, Donna was preceded in death by two brothers, Erle and Bradley Parker.



In keeping with her wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.



Arrangements for Ms. Parker are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 8, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.