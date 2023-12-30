WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Conner, 86, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, December 28, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born July 17, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Francis James Winans and the late Roxie Juanita Yoxtheimer Winans.

Donna graduated from Fowler High School and was employed in the shipping department at GE Ohio Lamp for over 30 years.

Surviving is a daughter, Debra F. (Michael) Conner of Warren; son, Mark W. (Heather) Conner of Warren; seven grandchildren, Christopher Cavanaugh, Nicole Cavanaugh, Dylan Conner, Logan Conner, Raily Conner, Matthew Conner and Mark Conner along with two great-grandchildren, Elise, and Shane Nunnemacher. Also surviving are five sisters, Bessie (Don) Brainard of Cortland, Norma (Robert) Burns of Gustavus, Barbara (Scott) Hopkins of Vienna, Susie (Sam) Barricilla of Spring Hill, Florida and Lori Zuzolo of Cortland along with two brothers, Rick (Kathy) Winans of Conway, South Carolina and Harold Winans of Newton Falls and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Conner; son, Michael B. Conner; granddaughter, Cristy Conner; brothers, Raymond, Robert, Lawrence, and Danny Winans and sister, Marie Latimer.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Interment will be at the Crown Hill Burial Park.

The family would like to extend a thank you to Southern Care Hospice and Easter Seals for their care. Also, a special thank you to Tricia Howard for her care.

