Donna J. Campbell, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Campbell, 82, of Bristolville, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Cleveland Clinic Foundation.

She was born March 5, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Glenn and Erva (Smeltzer) Deemer.

On August 4, 1956, she married Wesley Campbell, Sr. and they have shared over 63 years of marriage any many wonderful memories.

She was a graduate of Bristol High School.

Donna was employed at Bristol Local Schools for 27 years, where she had a great influence on many students.

She and Wesley loved riding their Honda Goldwing. Donna enjoyed traveling, camping, tending to her flowers, baking and cooking. She liked helping others and loved her family.

Donna was a member of Wildare United Methodist Church, active in United Methodist Women’s, as well as other church ministries.

She is survived by her husband, Wesley E. Campbell, Sr. of Bristolville, Ohio; children, Deborah (David) Brown of Bristolville, Ohio, Wesley Campbell, Jr. of Bristolville, Ohio and Lori Campbell of Champion, Ohio; sister, Shirley DiVencenzo of Cortland, Ohio; grandchildren, Sarah, Amy, Aaron, Lexi, Lindsey and Jesse and great-grandchildren, Ronald, Cadence, Elliott, Austin, Dane, Hunter and Jackson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Arlene Pascarella and two brothers, Glenn Deemer, Jr. and David Deemer.

Due to the current health crisis, a private service will be held.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Interment will be in Sager Memorial Park, Bristolville, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Wildare United Methodist Church – Memorial Fund, in her memory.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.