WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna E. Senkowitz, 86, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022 at home surrounded by family.

She was born December 11, 1935 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Carl and Geraldine (Burns) Shively.

She married John Senkowitz, Sr. on September 15, 1956 and together they spent 54 years until his passing in February 2011.

She attended Warren G. Harding High School and graduated from Wayne School.

Donna worked as a Welder Operator for General Motors, retiring in 1997.

Donna was a member of St. William Catholic Church.

She was an avid Cleveland Sports Fan. Donna also enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking and knitting.

She is survived by her son, John C. (Pam) Senkowitz of Suwanee, Georgia; daughters, Kathleen (Jay) Kennelty of Homer, Alaska and Jackie (David) Demera-Karenke of Champion; grandchildren, Jeremy Pawcio, Jacob (Amanda) Pawcio, Jack (Natalie) Senkowitz III and Dana (Justin) Barker; great-grandchildren, Meriah Pawcio, Dillon Pawcio, Jacob Pawcio, Sydney Pawcio, Blake Swick, Maggie Senkowitz, Eli Senkowitz, Jayde Kennelty, Tessa Kennelty and Hudson Barker and a brother, Terrance (Donna) Shively of Warren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Patricia Sidella and grandchildren, Julio “Ralph” Demera and Devon Kennelty.

Services will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. where Father. Michael Balash will officiate.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Melissa, Christine, Lisa and Rosa at MVI Hospice for their devoted care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be sent in memory of the late Devon Kennelty to his GoFundMe in care of Turena Fonkert (https://www.gofundme.com/f/devon-kenneltys-medical-expenses)

