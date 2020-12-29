Donald W. Burns, Sr., Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald W. Burns, Sr., 78, of Bristolville, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born September 19, 1942, in Youngstown, the son of the late Warren P. and Cecilia Helen (Smith) Burns Fascewsky.

Don was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He directed a twenty-one piece orchestra.

Donald enjoyed boating, playing his trumpet, horseback riding, flying remote control airplanes and Big Band music with Glenn Miller being his favorite.

Don is survived by his wife, Frances (Copeland) Burns, of Bristolville; a daughter, Heather Burns Scott, of Canfield; a son, Donald W. (Zina) Burns, of Chandler, Arizona; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 2, at the funeral home.

Due to the current public health situation those attending are required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing protocols.