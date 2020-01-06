Donald V. Griffin, Farmdale, Ohio

FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Victor Griffin died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born on May 18, 1927, the son of John and Helen Diefenderfer Griffin.

Donald married his wife of 68 years, Laura Peters, on February 14, 1949.

He proudly served in the Army Air Force in 1945-1946 and worked at Packard Electric for 43 years before retiring in 1984. During a layoff, he built houses for a time with his lifelong friend, Francis Arnal, as well.

Donald was a member of Gustavus Masonic Lodge #442 for 36 years and a past master. He served as Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 58 in Johnston and was a founding member of the Johnston Fire Department.

His family and friends treasure the wooden furniture, toys, and other items that he enjoyed making for them. Donald also loved the outdoors. His children and grandchildren have many fond memories of mowing grass, raking leaves, cutting and splitting wood and taking hikes together. He spent countless hours working on his family’s farms over the years. What Donald cherished most was spending time with his loved ones. Everyone who knew him was aware of the joy he found in them and the devotion with which he loved his dear wife. His family has many fond memories of holidays, birthdays, picnics, camping trips, Sunday dinners, guitar serenades and nights in a tent in the backyard. His gentle kindness and his love for others extended far beyond his own family. It was often said that there wasn’t a stranger Donald didn’t know. He and his wife made many friends over the years at restaurants all around the area.

Donald will be lovingly remembered by his three children, Dawn L. (James) Fauvie of Bristolville, Thomas A. (Sandi) Griffin of Greene and Sharon L. (Richard) Boucher of Conroe, Texas. He will be missed dearly by his five grandchildren, Teresa, Steven, Misty, Jeni and Holly; two stepgrandchildren; six great-grandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; a sister, Eva; two brothers and three sisters-in-law, Charles (Sandy), Arthur (Annabelle), Alberta and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Donald was preceded in death by his wife, parents, seven brothers, a sister and two stillborn children.

A memorial to honor Donald will take place at a later date.

Memorial donations in memory of Donald may be made to Harbor Light Hospice of Youngstown or Mercyships.org.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

