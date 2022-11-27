HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald S. Seem, 89, of Howland, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born June 20, 1933, in Clarksville, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Isabelle and Clyde Seem.

Donald graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1952, where he was a standout quarterback. One of his proudest moments was leading his team to a victory over rival Massillon Tigers.

He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Janet H. Seem. They were married June 2, 1956 and had 65 wonderful years together.

After serving in the United States Army, Donald jointly operated the family business, Seem’s Golden Dawn, in North Jackson, Ohio, for 15 years. He retired from General Motors Lordstown in 1995, where he worked as a relief man in the Fabrication Plant.

Donald enjoyed traveling to Florida during the winter months, supporting his grandchildren in their sporting events and cheering on all Cleveland sports teams but he never missed an Ohio State Buckeyes football game.

He is survived by daughters, Laurie (David) Moore of Hudson and Susan Fleming of Cortland; son, Donald C. (Melinda) Seem of Howland; beloved grandchildren, Christopher Moore of Hudson, Brittany (Spencer) German of Highland Heights, Ryan Fleming of Farmdale, Ashley Seem of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Matthew Seem of Howland; adored great-grandchild, Jackson German of Highland Heights and sister, Vivian David of Columbus, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janet; son, Robert Lund Seem; sisters, Dolores Domes, Betty Ann Fiore and Shirley Ricci; brother, James Seem and son-in-law, William Fleming.

How lucky we were to be blessed by this bright and shining light as a husband, father, Papa and friend. He will forever be in our hearts.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A private service will be held where Pastor James Baer will officiate.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.

Friends and family may send expressions of sympathy to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice or one you would think Donald would select.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

