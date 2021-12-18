WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Samson Groscope, 65, of Warren, Ohio passed away on December 15, 2021 at his home.

He was born June 17, 1956 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late John William Groscope and Violet Irene (Dayton) Groscope.

Donald worked as a roofer and in construction for some time.

He is survived by his daughter, Bonita Marshman of Warren, Ohio; son, Donald Groscope of Georgia; three brothers; Perry, James and Robert; nine sisters; June, Ida, Teresa, Betty, Margie, Margaret, Ionna, Lilly, Ada and Jenny; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as nine brothers; his twin, Ronald; Lester, Ollie, Dutch and Frank; four infant sons and two sisters, Violet and Margaret.

In accordance with his wishes, arrangements for cremation are being handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

