Donald Richard Huff, Sr., Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Richard Huff, Sr., 82, of Champion, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born June 29, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Guy Walter Huff and Anna Jewell (Brewster) Huff.

Donald was a welder with Steel Car and Trinity of Greenville.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He enjoyed bowling and horses.

He is survived by his son, Donald (Carol) Huff, Jr., of Leavittsburg, Ohio; daughter, Susan Dorsey of Austintown, Ohio; brothers, Earl (Eleanore) Huff and Martin Huff of Warren, Ohio; sisters, Thelma (Burleen) Bailey and Bonnie Decker; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Huff; daughter, Deborah Redick and nine siblings.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate and military honors will be observed.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery in Greenville, PA.

Due to the pandemic, present restrictions in Ohio require face masks be worn inside the funeral home.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Service.

