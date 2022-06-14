WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Ray “Stretch” Poling, 59, of Warren, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on June 12, 2022 at his home.

He was born June 9, 1963 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late James William Poling and the late Glenna June (Finlaw) Poling.

Donald worked as a drywaller.

He enjoyed listening to music, especially the Oldies, playing pool, Motorcylces, watching MASH, being outside and caring for his lawn.

Left to cherish his memories are his children, Tiffany, Samantha, Kayla, Danielle, Deeanna, Angel, Renae and Patrick, and also seven siblings, and 16 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rachel, parents and siblings, Larry and Pat,

A gathering of friends and family may call from 2:00 – 4:00 pm on June 18, 2022 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.