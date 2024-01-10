AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Ray Malone, 88, of Austintown, Ohio passed away Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at Briarfield Ashley Circle.

He was born November 4, 1935, in Hughes, West Virginia, the son of the late Lorenzie and the late Irene (Markley) Malone.

Donald worked as a construction worker at Gotham Construction. He attended Mercy in Action Ministries in Warren and enjoyed gardening, tractors, and being outside.

He is survived by his daughter, Audrey (Virgil) Hall of Warren, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Loretta Yanick of Port St. Lucie, Florida and Loretha Fenstermaker of Bristol, Ohio; grandchildren, Michelle, Elizabeth, and Keith; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, John, Betty, Henry, Mary, Shirley, and Thomas; and longtime companion, Lucilla.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.