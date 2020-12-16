WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald R. Cherry, 85, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born April 4, 1935 in Fairlawn, Ohio, a son of the late Charles and the late Elizabeth (Goundry) Cherry.

On April 27, 1957, he married Barbara J. Rose and they spent the next 61 years together until her passing on December 23, 2018.

Donald was a graduate of Tridelphia High School in Wheeling, West Virginia.

He was employed as a machinist at Mull Machine Company for over 35 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He was an over 50-year member of the “Cave Club” in Wheeling, West Virginia and also was a member of the Eagles Club in Elm Grove, West Virginia.

Donald was an avid bowler, who played on multiple leagues for about 40 years. He loved to tinker with things around the house and did a little woodworking.

He is survived by his sons, Donald (Arceli) Cherry of Warren, Ohio and Stephen Cherry of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Ryan and Alicia Cherry and their mother, former daughter-in-law, Mindy Midili-Schack and also grandchildren, Timothy and Donna Cherry and also former daughter-in-law, Amanda Nickeson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara J. Cherry; former daughter-in-law, Bonna Lineberger and siblings, Harriet Valoick, Sarah Sepos, Abigail Danehart, Charles Cherry, Margaret Brandt, Robert Cherry and William Cherry.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services at this time.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements for cremation.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.