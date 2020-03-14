Donald Nyako, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Nyako, 76 of Warren, Ohio, formerly of Lake Milton, passed away at his home on March 13, 2020.

He was born October 2, 1943 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Julius Nyako and the late Jennie (Bunko) Nyako.

Donald was a graduate of Champion High School Class of 1961 and attended Youngstown State University with a major in business.

He was employed at Packard Electric Division of General Motors and retired in 1997 after 32 years of service.

Donald was a social member of Lake Milton American Legion Post #737. He enjoyed traveling, boating, golfing and especially watching the Cleveland Indians and the Browns, but most of all, Donald cherished spending time with his family and friends.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Cindy Nyako of Warren, Ohio; a son, Jeffrey Nyako of Florida; three daughters, Linda M. (Gordon Spencer) Astolfi of Florida, Michele N. Frenchko and Cassandra B. (Lee) Gray all of Warren, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Aryiel, Alexis, Jayda, Gabriel, Isabella, Lola, Simon and Otto; a brother, Robert (Lena) Nyako of Champion;, a sister, Diane (Ronald) Broadway of Hendersonville, North Carolina; brother-in-law, Donald Franks of Fowler, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Richard Nyako and a sister, Julie Franks.

A Celebration of Donald’s life will be held at a later date. There will be no public services at this time.

Donald will be laid to rest at Meadowbrook Memorial Park.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

