Donald Lee Minton, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Lee “Paps”, “Don Don”, “Bad Minton” Minton, 67, of Warren, Ohio, passed away surrounded by friends and family, who came from near and far to have one last toast and one last joke on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at his home.



He was born May 17, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Roy Newton and Evelyn Marie (Kellar) Minton.



On August 18, 1973, he married the former Rosemary “Rosie” Phillips. They shared 47 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.



Donald worked various jobs over the years including, off road racing specialist for BF Goodrich, driving instructor for Drive Team, operation manager for Sport Masters and he was also a blacksmith for the family trade.

He loved woodworking, roasting meat on a spit and entertaining guests with jokes.



He is survived by his wife, Rosie Minton of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Heather Nicole (Ever Kipp) Minton of Bainbridge Island, Washington; siblings, Thomas Richard Minton, Barbara Ann Downing and Paul Henry (Lori) Minton; sister-in-law, Karen Minton; granddaughter, Violet “Peanut” Merriweather; grandson, Indigo “Billy Hill” Presley; nieces and nephews, Hilary, Beth, Benjamin and Bradley. He is also survived by Godchildren, Kimberly “TB” and Kristen and grand Goddaughters, Rosie, Veronica and Penelope.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Minton.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.





