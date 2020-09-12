Donald J. Abbott, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald J. Abbott, 86, of Warren, Ohio passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 18, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Cledeth and Myra (Ong) Abbott.

On July 4, 1953, Donald married the former Evangeline Kirby and they shared 38 years of marriage and many wonderful memories until her passing February 13, 1992.

Donald was a maintenance supervisor at Niles Expanded Metals for 31 years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and collecting knives.

He is survived by his sons, Rodger (Marcia Jo) Abbott of Cincinnati, Ohio, David (Laurie) Abbott of Hartford, Wisconsin and Dennis (Lori) Abbott of Champion, Ohio; eight grandchildren; 21great-grandchildren and longtime friend and brother-in-law, Richard (Carolyn) Hudson.

In addition to his parents and wife, Donald was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Lehto and brother, Harlan Abbott.

Services will be held at Champion Township Cemetery on Tuesday, September, 15 at 11:00 a.m., where Rev. James Dittmar will officiate.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 13, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

