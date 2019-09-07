Donald H. Hiles, Newton Falls, Ohio – Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald H. “Pops” Hiles, 86, of Newton Falls, passed away Friday evening, September 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at his residence.

“Pops”, as he was affectionately known, was born January 26, 1933 in Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania, a son of the late James and Ruby (DeLarme) Hiles.

He was employed as a welder for the Rockwell Corporation in Newton Falls and he retired from the former Copperweld Steel, where he earned the nickname “Red Eye”, for his dedication to work and long hours.

Donald married the former Marilyn L. Benson on November 13, 1976. They shared almost 43 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

He attended the Pricetown United Methodist Church.

He was also a member of the Sheriff’s Association and he enjoyed working on his farm, talking to his neighbors and spending time with his grandchildren and his dogs.

Besides his wife, he is survived by six children, Tamie (Frank) Walason, of Winter Springs, Florida, Suzanne Pinkerton, of Kinsman, Wynn (Jan) Henrey, of Warren, Paul (Nicky) Henrey, of Hawaii, Janette Henrey, of Akron and Daniel Hiles, of Lima. He also leaves behind a brother, Paul (Marie) Hiles, of Brookpark; 18 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Karen Starcher; two brothers, Walter “Buddy” Hiles and Thomas Hiles; a sister, Eleanor Gumpert and a grandson, Louis Paul Hiles.

In accordance with Don’s wishes, there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Animal Welfare league of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473, in his memory.

Arrangements for Mr. Hiles are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

