CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald George Williams, 83, of Cortland, Ohio passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Continuing Healthcare of Niles.

He was born August 16, 1938 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Paul V. and Emily (Thomas) Williams.

On January 23, 1965, Donald married Marlene June Skovran, whom he loved and faithfully served for the last 57 years.

He was a graduate and class president of Howland High School Class of 1956. He went on to the University of Cincinnati to receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering.

After graduating he served his country in the U.S. Army, receiving an honorable discharge for his service.

He began his career as a civil engineer at Miller Yount Paving and then for Kirila Contractors, retiring after 40 years.

Donald was a member of Champion Baptist Church, where he played the organ for many years.

He was instrumental in the planning of the Howland High School class of 1956 reunions.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Marlene June Williams; son, Mark Williams and daughter, Marlissa (Mike) Hughes, all of Cortland, Ohio; daughter, Melinda (Mike) Mullins of Lordstown, Ohio; grandchildren, Micah (Hanna), Seth (Olivia), Aaron (Sydney), Sarah, Luke (Alysse), Brooke and Annalise, as well as great-grandchildren, Ella and two little ones on the way, May and Hudson.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Champion Baptist Church, where Pastor William J. Finnigan will officiate. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. prior to services.

Interment will be private for family only at Howland Township Cemetery.

The family requests that monetary contributions be made to Champion Baptist Church, 556 Center Street W, Warren, OH 44481, in his memory.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

