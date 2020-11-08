Donald E. Howren, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Eugene Howren, 95, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Wickshire of Poland.

He was the youngest of seven, born May 18, 1925 in Struthers, Ohio, a son of the late Bruce and the late Frances (Edens) Howren.

On December 27, 1953 he married, Elizabeth Pringle, who survives.

Donald was a graduate of Struthers High School and served with the U.S. Navy in the Pacific theatre during WWII. He loved God and his country and served both

and was a true Patriot. Donald was employed as a Pharmaceutical salesperson for 40 years.

His memberships include the First United Church of Christ where he served as an Elder and Treasurer and the United Commercial Travelers. Donald enjoyed singing with the Barbershoppers, was an avid golfer and Cincinnati Bengal’s Fan as well as an all-round kind and generous man.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Elizabeth Howren of Warren, Ohio; a daughter, Deann (Paul) Muck of Liberty, Ohio and a granddaughter, Alexa Muck. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews, Fred (Imelda) Gott of Houston, Texas, Dr. Phil (Susie) Howren of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Marilyn (Bob) Faix of Santa Cruz, California and Donna (Gary) Haug of New Middletown, Ohio, as well as his cousins, Richard and Sherry Berry of Champion, Ohio.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Services will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. where Rev. Gerald Gammon will officiate.

Military Honors will be accorded. Interment will be in the Crown Hill Burial Park.

Due to the State of Ohio health mandates, masks will be required at these services, and social distancing is appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to the First United Church of Christ or Crossroads Hospice in his memory.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Wickshire of Poland and Crossroads Hospice, for the wonderful care they gave to Donald.

Arrangements are being handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

