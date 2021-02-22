Donald D. Baker, Sr., Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald D. Baker, Sr., 88, of Bristolville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at his home with family.



He was born September 1, 1932, in Pontiac, Michigan, the son of the late Howard Baker and Elizabeth (Dayner) Baker. Donald moved to Ohio when he was seven years old.



On December 1, 1956, he married his love, Shirley May Novicki. They were married for 62 years before her passing.



He was a 1951 graduate of Bristol Local High School.

Donald retired as a mason at Copperweld Steel after working 41 years; he was a member of the Warren and Youngstown Bricklayers Unions.



A veteran of the United States Army, stationed in Munich, Germany, he was a member and squad leader in the 169 AAA 43rd Division.



Donald enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, nature and birds. His wife, children and grandchildren were his whole world, he was happiest attending and being involved in all of their activities. Donald loved his family very much.



He is survived by his son, Donald D. (Cherie) Baker, Jr.; daughter, Anna Marie Baker; grandchildren, Hailey Baker, Michael Baker and Jennifer (Chad) Thresher; sister, Marlene (Paul) McKimmy; brother, Howard A. Baker and sister-in-law, Alice Campbell.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Maxine Ulrich; brother, Larry Baker and twin brother, Ronald Baker, whom died in infancy.



A private graveside service has been held.



Interment will be in Sager Memorial Park, Bristolville, Ohio.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Donald D. Baker, please visit our Tribute Store.