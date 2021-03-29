Donald C. Sweeney, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald C. Sweeney, 68, of Warren, died Wednesday, March 24, at his residence.



He was born February 20, 1953 in Warren, the son of Donald C. and Tessie M. (Rehak) Sweeney.



Don was a 1971 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and he attended Youngstown State University.

He worked for Denman Rubber for a time, as well as several other contractors. Most recently, he worked for Holton, Inc. in Lordstown.



He enjoyed fishing, gardening, hunting and he loved animals. Don was also an avid reader and loved to study history.



He is survived by his friend and caretaker, Roxanna (Mark) Holton and their family of Lordstown and many other good friends.



Don was preceded in death by his parents.



In keeping with his wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.



Arrangements for Mr. Sweeney are being handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren. Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

