LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Bunch, 52, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born December 17, 1969, in Warren, Ohio, a son of David Bunch and Margaret (Watson) Bunch.

Donald was employed as a crane operator at Copperweld Steel for five years.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Ken Bunch.

Per his wishes, no services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Leavittsburg Nazarene Church, Missionary Society, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.