SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Alvin Nelson, 85, of Southington, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 28, 2022, at his home.

He was born March 19, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Harry Alvin and Emma Josephine (Heintz) Nelson.

Don was raised on the family farm in Southington, played ball as a catcher for the school team and graduated in 1955 from Chalker High School.

After working at Copperweld Steel for several years, he enrolled at BGSU, where he majored in physical education and elementary education. He was a catcher for the BGSU home team and was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, graduating in 1962 with a BS in Education.

Don was a teacher and coach in the Howland school system for 35 years. He was a basketball scorebook keeper for 53 years. Don was a lifetime member of the Trumbull County Retired Teachers, Teacher OEA, Trumbull County Fair Board for 37 years and Trumbull County Guernsey Club for over 50 years. He was a member of 4-H since 1947 and one of the founding members of the Southington Baseball Organization. Don was awarded the OHSBCA Hall of Honor Award from the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association and was also inducted in the Southington Sports Hall of Fame.

In his spare time, he played summer slow pitch softball. Don was also an organ, tissue, and blood donor.

He is survived by his wife, Teri Nelson of Southington, Ohio; children, Kelly Nelson of London, Ohio, Mike (Kris) Nelson of Southington, Ohio and Angi (Don) Offutt of Rome, Ohio; sister, Janet Bates of Southington, Ohio; grandchildren, Morgan Nelson, Blake Offutt and Matthew Offutt; nieces, Cindy, Lorrie, Arlene, Suzanne, Karen and Jennifer; nephews, Scott, Mark, Andy, Bobby, Alex Jr. and Robbie; great-nieces, Ashlee, Amber and Nikki; and great-great-nieces, Avery and Layla.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Reed Bates.

Services will be held 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make material contributions to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County through awlrescueme.com or call 330-539-5300 or Southington Baseball Organization, PO Box 43, Southington, OH 44470.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Although heartbroken, all who loved Don are grateful to know he is at peace. He will always be remembered and forever loved. He will be sadly missed by family, friends, colleagues, coaches, former students and all who knew and loved him, including his dog, Willie.

