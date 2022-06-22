WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald A. Newbury, 57, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at Hospice House.

He was born April 21, 1965, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Donald C. Newbury and Rosemary M. (Zibert) Newbury.

Donald was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

He is survived by his friend, Robert Maryhew of Warren, Ohio and sister, Dawn Marie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Renee Elder.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.